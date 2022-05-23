Sphere Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Sphere Global shares closed at 10.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.