Sphere Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 69.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2021 down 69.68% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021 up 95.07% from Rs. 30.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

Sphere Global shares closed at 11.30 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.04% over the last 12 months.