Sphere Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 192.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in June 2022 up 192.28% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022 up 111.02% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Sphere Global shares closed at 14.80 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.81% returns over the last 6 months and 97.33% over the last 12 months.