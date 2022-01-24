Sphere Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 35.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 35.25% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 down 35.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 7.58% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.

Sphere Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Sphere Global shares closed at 14.10 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.16% over the last 12 months.