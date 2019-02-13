Spentex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.64 crore, down 43.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.64 crore in December 2018 down 43.48% from Rs. 98.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2018 up 87.86% from Rs. 113.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018 up 89.77% from Rs. 108.57 crore in December 2017.

Spentex Ind shares closed at 1.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.00% returns over the last 6 months and -79.66% over the last 12 months.