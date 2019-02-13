Spentex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.64 crore, down 43.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spentex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.64 crore in December 2018 down 43.48% from Rs. 98.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2018 up 87.86% from Rs. 113.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018 up 89.77% from Rs. 108.57 crore in December 2017.
Spentex Ind shares closed at 1.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.00% returns over the last 6 months and -79.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spentex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.64
|68.76
|98.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.64
|68.76
|98.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.52
|43.66
|62.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.09
|0.10
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.70
|3.68
|6.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.43
|15.77
|17.64
|Depreciation
|2.44
|2.57
|2.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.10
|19.28
|120.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.63
|-16.31
|-111.49
|Other Income
|2.09
|1.35
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.55
|-14.96
|-110.97
|Interest
|0.26
|2.44
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.80
|-17.40
|-113.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.80
|-10.58
|-113.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.80
|-10.58
|-113.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.80
|-10.58
|-113.71
|Equity Share Capital
|89.77
|89.77
|89.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-1.18
|-12.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-1.18
|-12.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-1.18
|-12.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-1.18
|-12.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited