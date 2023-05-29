Spenta Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, down 25.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore in March 2023 down 25.99% from Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 193.81% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 64.95% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

Spenta Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 133.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 47.20% over the last 12 months.