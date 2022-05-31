Spenta Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 40.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in March 2022 up 40.58% from Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

Spenta Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 93.15 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)