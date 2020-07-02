Spenta Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore, down 46.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore in March 2020 down 46.13% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 114.26% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 58.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.
Spenta Intl shares closed at 52.75 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.
|Spenta International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.17
|8.03
|13.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.17
|8.03
|13.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.01
|3.69
|6.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|1.19
|2.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|0.47
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.41
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.78
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.92
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.68
|1.41
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.80
|1.46
|Interest
|0.42
|0.42
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.38
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.38
|0.74
|Tax
|0.09
|0.16
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.22
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.22
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.81
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.81
|1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.81
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.81
|1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am