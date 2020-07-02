Spenta Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore, down 46.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.17 crore in March 2020 down 46.13% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 114.26% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 down 58.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 52.75 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.