    Spenta Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in June 2023 down 35.97% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Spenta Intl shares closed at 139.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.35% over the last 12 months.

    Spenta International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.6110.5715.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.6110.5715.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.265.449.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.620.911.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.14-0.020.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.431.45
    Depreciation0.240.280.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.311.331.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.131.200.13
    Other Income0.380.120.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.241.320.23
    Interest0.480.450.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.240.88-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.240.88-0.18
    Tax-0.020.05-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.83-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.83-0.16
    Equity Share Capital2.762.762.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.782.99-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.782.99-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.782.99-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.782.99-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

