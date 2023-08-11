Spenta Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in June 2023 down 35.97% from Rs. 15.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.23% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 139.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.35% over the last 12 months.