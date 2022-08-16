 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spenta Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, up 73.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 73.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 145.2% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 53.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 77.70 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 34.90% over the last 12 months.

Spenta International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.00 14.29 8.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.00 14.29 8.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.92 9.19 5.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.95 2.52 1.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -0.78 -1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.45 1.29 1.11
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.19 1.25 1.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.54 0.65
Other Income 0.10 0.16 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.70 0.83
Interest 0.41 0.36 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 0.35 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 0.35 0.40
Tax -0.02 0.07 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.28 0.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.28 0.36
Equity Share Capital 2.76 2.76 2.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 1.02 1.32
Diluted EPS -0.60 1.02 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 1.02 1.32
Diluted EPS -0.60 1.02 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
