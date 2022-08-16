Spenta Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, up 73.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 73.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 145.2% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 53.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 77.70 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 34.90% over the last 12 months.