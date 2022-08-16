Spenta Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, up 73.42% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 73.42% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 145.2% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 53.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
Spenta Intl shares closed at 77.70 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 34.90% over the last 12 months.
|Spenta International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.00
|14.29
|8.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.00
|14.29
|8.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.92
|9.19
|5.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.95
|2.52
|1.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-0.78
|-1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.29
|1.11
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|1.25
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.54
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.70
|0.83
|Interest
|0.41
|0.36
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.35
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.35
|0.40
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.28
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.28
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited