Spenta Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 19.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 198.43% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 64.08% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Spenta International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.03 16.27 13.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.03 16.27 13.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.99 9.95 8.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.50 1.87 1.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 0.30 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.52 1.22
Depreciation 0.28 0.28 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.23 1.32 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 1.03 0.62
Other Income 0.22 0.29 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 1.32 0.76
Interest 0.42 0.39 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 0.92 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 0.92 0.35
Tax -0.03 0.13 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 0.79 0.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 0.79 0.31
Equity Share Capital 2.76 2.76 2.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 2.86 1.13
Diluted EPS -1.11 2.86 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 2.86 1.13
Diluted EPS -1.11 2.86 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited