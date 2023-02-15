Spenta Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 19.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 198.43% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 64.08% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.