    Spenta Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 19.42% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 198.43% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 64.08% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    Spenta Intl shares closed at 96.15 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.11% returns over the last 6 months and 24.87% over the last 12 months.

    Spenta International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0316.2713.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0316.2713.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.999.958.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.501.871.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.210.300.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.521.22
    Depreciation0.280.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.231.321.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.131.030.62
    Other Income0.220.290.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.320.76
    Interest0.420.390.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.330.920.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.330.920.35
    Tax-0.030.130.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.310.790.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.310.790.31
    Equity Share Capital2.762.762.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.112.861.13
    Diluted EPS-1.112.861.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.112.861.13
    Diluted EPS-1.112.861.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

