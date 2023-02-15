Spenta Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 19.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spenta International are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.42% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 198.43% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 64.08% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
Spenta Intl shares closed at 96.15 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.11% returns over the last 6 months and 24.87% over the last 12 months.
|Spenta International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.03
|16.27
|13.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.03
|16.27
|13.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.99
|9.95
|8.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.50
|1.87
|1.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|0.30
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.52
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|1.32
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|1.03
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.29
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.32
|0.76
|Interest
|0.42
|0.39
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.92
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|0.92
|0.35
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|2.86
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|2.86
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|2.86
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|2.86
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
