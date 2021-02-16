Spenta Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.20 crore in December 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 135.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 43.12% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

Spenta Intl shares closed at 48.90 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -18.30% over the last 12 months.