Spencer Retail Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore in September 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 611.83 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.04 crore in September 2020 down 130.73% from Rs. 15.62 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020 down 90.89% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2019.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 74.85 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 5.22% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|525.66
|439.41
|611.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|525.66
|439.41
|611.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.70
|1.25
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|440.85
|331.01
|508.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.27
|23.38
|-28.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.81
|39.54
|41.26
|Depreciation
|23.74
|23.75
|23.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.77
|59.25
|68.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.94
|-38.77
|-2.84
|Other Income
|6.30
|6.94
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.64
|-31.83
|-0.50
|Interest
|14.40
|14.97
|15.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.04
|-46.80
|-15.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.04
|-46.80
|-15.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.04
|-46.80
|-15.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.04
|-46.80
|-15.62
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|39.77
|39.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-5.88
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-5.88
|-1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|-5.88
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|-5.88
|-1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am