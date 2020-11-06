172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|spencer-retail-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-525-66-crore-down-14-08-y-o-y-6074921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spencer Retail Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore in September 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 611.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.04 crore in September 2020 down 130.73% from Rs. 15.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020 down 90.89% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2019.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 74.85 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 5.22% over the last 12 months.

Spencer Retail
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations525.66439.41611.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations525.66439.41611.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.701.251.76
Purchase of Traded Goods440.85331.01508.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.2723.38-28.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.8139.5441.26
Depreciation23.7423.7523.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.7759.2568.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.94-38.77-2.84
Other Income6.306.942.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.64-31.83-0.50
Interest14.4014.9715.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.04-46.80-15.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-36.04-46.80-15.62
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.04-46.80-15.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.04-46.80-15.62
Equity Share Capital45.0739.7739.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.26-5.88-1.96
Diluted EPS-4.26-5.88-1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.26-5.88-1.96
Diluted EPS-4.26-5.88-1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail

