Spencer Retail Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.66 crore in September 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 611.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.04 crore in September 2020 down 130.73% from Rs. 15.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020 down 90.89% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2019.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 74.85 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 5.22% over the last 12 months.