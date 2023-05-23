Spencer Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 476.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 91.64% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|481.54
|563.27
|476.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|481.54
|563.27
|476.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.72
|2.11
|1.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|401.56
|413.13
|383.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.35
|42.10
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.82
|43.73
|41.24
|Depreciation
|23.32
|25.60
|21.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.70
|64.10
|56.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.22
|-27.50
|-29.26
|Other Income
|4.00
|2.89
|20.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.22
|-24.60
|-8.75
|Interest
|25.96
|23.00
|19.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.17
|-47.60
|-28.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.17
|-47.60
|-28.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.17
|-47.60
|-28.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.17
|-47.60
|-28.42
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-5.28
|-3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-5.28
|-3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.34
|-5.28
|-3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.34
|-5.28
|-3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited