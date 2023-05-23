English
    Spencer Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 476.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 91.64% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations481.54563.27476.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations481.54563.27476.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.722.111.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods401.56413.13383.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.3542.100.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.8243.7341.24
    Depreciation23.3225.6021.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.7064.1056.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.22-27.50-29.26
    Other Income4.002.8920.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.22-24.60-8.75
    Interest25.9623.0019.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.17-47.60-28.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-48.17-47.60-28.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.17-47.60-28.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.17-47.60-28.42
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.34-5.28-3.15
    Diluted EPS-5.34-5.28-3.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.34-5.28-3.15
    Diluted EPS-5.34-5.28-3.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:21 am