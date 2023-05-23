Spencer Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.54 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 476.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2023 down 69.5% from Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 91.64% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.