Spencer Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.06% from Rs. 518.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 24.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Spencer Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.28 544.18 518.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.28 544.18 518.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.55 1.88 2.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 383.53 419.41 417.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.80 14.98 -3.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.24 37.21 41.24
Depreciation 21.91 25.47 31.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.51 59.51 54.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.26 -14.29 -25.40
Other Income 20.51 17.68 21.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.75 3.39 -4.14
Interest 19.68 20.44 20.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.42 -17.05 -24.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.42 -17.05 -24.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.42 -17.05 -24.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.42 -17.05 -24.38
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.15 -1.89 -2.70
Diluted EPS -3.15 -1.89 -2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.15 -1.89 -2.70
Diluted EPS -3.15 -1.89 -2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
