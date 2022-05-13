Spencer Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.06% from Rs. 518.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 24.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)