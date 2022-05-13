Spencer Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 476.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.06% from Rs. 518.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022 down 16.58% from Rs. 24.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 down 51.31% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)
|Spencer Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|476.28
|544.18
|518.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|476.28
|544.18
|518.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.88
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|383.53
|419.41
|417.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|14.98
|-3.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.24
|37.21
|41.24
|Depreciation
|21.91
|25.47
|31.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.51
|59.51
|54.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.26
|-14.29
|-25.40
|Other Income
|20.51
|17.68
|21.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.75
|3.39
|-4.14
|Interest
|19.68
|20.44
|20.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.42
|-17.05
|-24.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.42
|-17.05
|-24.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.42
|-17.05
|-24.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.42
|-17.05
|-24.38
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.15
|-1.89
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-3.15
|-1.89
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.15
|-1.89
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-3.15
|-1.89
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
