Spencer Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.92 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.92 crore in June 2023 down 9.33% from Rs. 554.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.71 crore in June 2023 down 155.83% from Rs. 20.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 96.87% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 65.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.