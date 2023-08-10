English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Spencer Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.92 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 502.92 crore in June 2023 down 9.33% from Rs. 554.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.71 crore in June 2023 down 155.83% from Rs. 20.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 96.87% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 65.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations502.92481.54554.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations502.92481.54554.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.541.721.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods382.95401.56446.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.90-9.35-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.9037.8238.47
    Depreciation25.9723.3224.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.4152.7063.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.76-26.22-18.16
    Other Income6.554.0018.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.21-22.220.01
    Interest26.5025.9620.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.71-48.17-20.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-51.71-48.17-20.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-51.71-48.17-20.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-51.71-48.17-20.21
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.74-5.34-2.24
    Diluted EPS-5.74-5.34-2.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.74-5.34-2.24
    Diluted EPS-5.74-5.34-2.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!