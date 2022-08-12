Spencer Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore in June 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 472.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.21 crore in June 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spencer Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|554.68
|476.28
|472.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|554.68
|476.28
|472.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|1.55
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|446.52
|383.53
|363.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.61
|0.80
|16.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.47
|41.24
|36.96
|Depreciation
|24.29
|21.91
|23.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.64
|56.51
|50.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.16
|-29.26
|-20.87
|Other Income
|18.17
|20.51
|20.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-8.75
|0.04
|Interest
|20.23
|19.68
|16.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.21
|-28.42
|-16.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.21
|-28.42
|-16.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.21
|-28.42
|-16.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.21
|-28.42
|-16.95
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.15
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-3.15
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-3.15
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-3.15
|-1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited