 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Spencer Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore in June 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 472.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.21 crore in June 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.

Spencer Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 554.68 476.28 472.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 554.68 476.28 472.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.53 1.55 1.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 446.52 383.53 363.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.61 0.80 16.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.47 41.24 36.96
Depreciation 24.29 21.91 23.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.64 56.51 50.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.16 -29.26 -20.87
Other Income 18.17 20.51 20.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -8.75 0.04
Interest 20.23 19.68 16.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.21 -28.42 -16.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.21 -28.42 -16.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.21 -28.42 -16.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.21 -28.42 -16.95
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -3.15 -1.88
Diluted EPS -2.24 -3.15 -1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -3.15 -1.88
Diluted EPS -2.24 -3.15 -1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.