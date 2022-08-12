Spencer Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.68 crore in June 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 472.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.21 crore in June 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.