Spencer Retail Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 472.23 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.23 crore in June 2021 up 7.47% from Rs. 439.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2021 up 63.79% from Rs. 46.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2021 up 390.59% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2020.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 102.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.