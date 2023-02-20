 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spencer Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 544.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.60 crore in December 2022 down 179.17% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.53% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

Spencer Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.27 580.76 544.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.27 580.76 544.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.11 1.84 1.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 413.13 498.42 419.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.10 -31.63 14.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.73 44.31 37.21
Depreciation 25.60 23.67 25.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.10 64.72 59.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.50 -20.56 -14.29
Other Income 2.89 4.84 17.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.60 -15.73 3.39
Interest 23.00 21.52 20.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -47.60 -37.25 -17.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -47.60 -37.25 -17.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.60 -37.25 -17.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.60 -37.25 -17.05
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.28 -4.13 -1.89
Diluted EPS -5.28 -4.13 -1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.28 -4.13 -1.89
Diluted EPS -5.28 -4.13 -1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited