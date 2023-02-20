Spencer Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 544.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.60 crore in December 2022 down 179.17% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.53% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 64.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -26.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spencer Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|563.27
|580.76
|544.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|563.27
|580.76
|544.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.11
|1.84
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|413.13
|498.42
|419.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|42.10
|-31.63
|14.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.73
|44.31
|37.21
|Depreciation
|25.60
|23.67
|25.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.10
|64.72
|59.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.50
|-20.56
|-14.29
|Other Income
|2.89
|4.84
|17.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.60
|-15.73
|3.39
|Interest
|23.00
|21.52
|20.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.60
|-37.25
|-17.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.60
|-37.25
|-17.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.60
|-37.25
|-17.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.60
|-37.25
|-17.05
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|-4.13
|-1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|-4.13
|-1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.28
|-4.13
|-1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.28
|-4.13
|-1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited