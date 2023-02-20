English
    Spencer Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 544.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.60 crore in December 2022 down 179.17% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.53% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 64.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -26.60% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.27580.76544.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.27580.76544.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.111.841.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods413.13498.42419.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.10-31.6314.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.7344.3137.21
    Depreciation25.6023.6725.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.1064.7259.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.50-20.56-14.29
    Other Income2.894.8417.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.60-15.733.39
    Interest23.0021.5220.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-47.60-37.25-17.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-47.60-37.25-17.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.60-37.25-17.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.60-37.25-17.05
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.28-4.13-1.89
    Diluted EPS-5.28-4.13-1.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.28-4.13-1.89
    Diluted EPS-5.28-4.13-1.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

