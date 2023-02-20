Spencer Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 544.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.60 crore in December 2022 down 179.17% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 96.53% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 64.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -26.60% over the last 12 months.