Spencer Retail Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 544.18 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.18 crore in December 2021 down 7.11% from Rs. 585.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021 up 17.71% from Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2021 up 10.83% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2020.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 96.75 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 23.88% over the last 12 months.