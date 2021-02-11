Spencer Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 585.85 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.85 crore in December 2020 down 3.5% from Rs. 607.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2020 down 21.24% from Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2020 up 5.34% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2019.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 80.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -12.11% over the last 12 months.