English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 541.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2023 down 44.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 down 73.3% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations543.39638.91541.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations543.39638.91541.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.722.111.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods444.80465.35427.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.7944.313.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.5352.8450.05
    Depreciation31.8934.0230.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.7075.6869.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.47-35.40-40.25
    Other Income6.063.1322.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.40-32.27-17.44
    Interest32.9229.5825.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.33-61.85-42.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.33-61.85-42.59
    Tax-0.10-0.10-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-61.23-61.75-42.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-61.23-61.75-42.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-61.23-61.75-42.47
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.79-6.85-4.71
    Diluted EPS-6.80-6.86-4.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.79-6.85-4.71
    Diluted EPS-6.80-6.86-4.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am