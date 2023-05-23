Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 541.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2023 down 44.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 down 73.3% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.