Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 543.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 541.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2023 down 44.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 down 73.3% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 61.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.47% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|543.39
|638.91
|541.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|543.39
|638.91
|541.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.72
|2.11
|1.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|444.80
|465.35
|427.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.79
|44.31
|3.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.53
|52.84
|50.05
|Depreciation
|31.89
|34.02
|30.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.70
|75.68
|69.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.47
|-35.40
|-40.25
|Other Income
|6.06
|3.13
|22.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.40
|-32.27
|-17.44
|Interest
|32.92
|29.58
|25.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.33
|-61.85
|-42.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.33
|-61.85
|-42.59
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.23
|-61.75
|-42.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.23
|-61.75
|-42.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.23
|-61.75
|-42.47
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|-6.85
|-4.71
|Diluted EPS
|-6.80
|-6.86
|-4.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|-6.85
|-4.71
|Diluted EPS
|-6.80
|-6.86
|-4.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited