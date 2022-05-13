Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore in March 2022 down 8.53% from Rs. 592.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022 down 23% from Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 57.65% from Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Spencer Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|541.85
|624.07
|592.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|541.85
|624.07
|592.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.88
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|427.42
|478.65
|469.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.26
|12.13
|-4.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.05
|46.11
|50.44
|Depreciation
|30.51
|33.51
|38.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.32
|71.48
|67.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.25
|-19.69
|-31.07
|Other Income
|22.82
|18.53
|23.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.44
|-1.16
|-7.40
|Interest
|25.15
|25.73
|27.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.59
|-26.89
|-34.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.59
|-26.89
|-34.69
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.47
|-26.77
|-34.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.47
|-26.77
|-34.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.47
|-26.77
|-34.53
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.71
|-2.97
|-3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-4.72
|-2.98
|-3.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.71
|-2.97
|-3.83
|Diluted EPS
|-4.72
|-2.98
|-3.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited