Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore in March 2022 down 8.53% from Rs. 592.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022 down 23% from Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 57.65% from Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)