 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 541.85 crore in March 2022 down 8.53% from Rs. 592.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2022 down 23% from Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 57.65% from Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Spencer Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 541.85 624.07 592.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 541.85 624.07 592.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.55 1.88 2.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 427.42 478.65 469.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.26 12.13 -4.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.05 46.11 50.44
Depreciation 30.51 33.51 38.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.32 71.48 67.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.25 -19.69 -31.07
Other Income 22.82 18.53 23.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.44 -1.16 -7.40
Interest 25.15 25.73 27.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -42.59 -26.89 -34.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -42.59 -26.89 -34.69
Tax -0.12 -0.12 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.47 -26.77 -34.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.47 -26.77 -34.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -42.47 -26.77 -34.53
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.71 -2.97 -3.83
Diluted EPS -4.72 -2.98 -3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.71 -2.97 -3.83
Diluted EPS -4.72 -2.98 -3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Spencer Retail
first published: May 13, 2022 11:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.