Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore in March 2021 down 7.45% from Rs. 640.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2021 up 29.9% from Rs. 49.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021 up 45.91% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 79.90 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.05% over the last 12 months.