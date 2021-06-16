Spencer Retail Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore in March 2021 down 7.45% from Rs. 640.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.53 crore in March 2021 up 29.9% from Rs. 49.26 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2021 up 45.91% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2020.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 79.90 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.05% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|592.36
|671.99
|640.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|592.36
|671.99
|640.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.46
|1.72
|0.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|469.08
|544.42
|502.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.13
|-7.95
|-2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.44
|47.26
|47.76
|Depreciation
|38.26
|34.44
|47.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.32
|72.20
|83.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.07
|-20.10
|-39.38
|Other Income
|23.67
|14.38
|12.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.40
|-5.72
|-26.53
|Interest
|27.29
|23.99
|22.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.69
|-29.71
|-49.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.69
|-29.71
|-49.45
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.53
|-29.64
|-49.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.53
|-29.64
|-49.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.53
|-29.64
|-49.26
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|39.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-3.29
|-6.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-3.30
|-6.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-3.29
|-6.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-3.30
|-6.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited