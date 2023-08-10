English
    Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore, down 8.19% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore in June 2023 down 8.19% from Rs. 621.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.14 crore in June 2023 down 90.71% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 down 69.74% from Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2022.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 65.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.17543.39621.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations570.17543.39621.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.541.721.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods433.73444.80496.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.18-7.79-5.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.7946.5346.18
    Depreciation38.0231.8932.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.5460.7076.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.64-34.47-26.51
    Other Income11.946.0618.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.69-28.40-8.22
    Interest33.5332.9225.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.22-61.33-33.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.22-61.33-33.73
    Tax-0.09-0.10-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.14-61.23-33.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.14-61.23-33.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-64.14-61.23-33.63
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.12-6.79-3.73
    Diluted EPS-7.13-6.80-3.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.12-6.79-3.73
    Diluted EPS-7.13-6.80-3.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

