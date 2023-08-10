Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore, down 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.17 crore in June 2023 down 8.19% from Rs. 621.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.14 crore in June 2023 down 90.71% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 down 69.74% from Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2022.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 65.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.