Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore in June 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 552.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 23.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spencer Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|621.01
|541.85
|552.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|621.01
|541.85
|552.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|1.55
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|496.89
|427.42
|418.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.59
|3.26
|18.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.18
|50.05
|46.80
|Depreciation
|32.44
|30.51
|31.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.07
|69.32
|59.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.51
|-40.25
|-24.49
|Other Income
|18.30
|22.82
|22.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.22
|-17.44
|-1.80
|Interest
|25.51
|25.15
|21.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.73
|-42.59
|-23.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.73
|-42.59
|-23.68
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.63
|-42.47
|-23.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.63
|-42.47
|-23.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.63
|-42.47
|-23.55
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-4.71
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-4.72
|-2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-4.71
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-4.72
|-2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited