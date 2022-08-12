Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore in June 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 552.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 23.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.