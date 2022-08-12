 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.01 crore in June 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 552.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 23.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.53% from Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2021.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 73.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.

Spencer Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 621.01 541.85 552.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 621.01 541.85 552.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.53 1.55 1.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 496.89 427.42 418.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.59 3.26 18.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.18 50.05 46.80
Depreciation 32.44 30.51 31.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.07 69.32 59.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.51 -40.25 -24.49
Other Income 18.30 22.82 22.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.22 -17.44 -1.80
Interest 25.51 25.15 21.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.73 -42.59 -23.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.73 -42.59 -23.68
Tax -0.10 -0.12 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.63 -42.47 -23.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.63 -42.47 -23.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.63 -42.47 -23.55
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -4.71 -2.61
Diluted EPS -3.74 -4.72 -2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -4.71 -2.61
Diluted EPS -3.74 -4.72 -2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
