Spencer Retail Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 552.01 crore, up 0.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.01 crore in June 2021 up 0.9% from Rs. 547.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.55 crore in June 2021 up 56.89% from Rs. 54.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2021 up 935.11% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2020.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 102.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.