 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Spencer Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, up 2.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 624.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.75 crore in December 2022 down 130.65% from Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2021.

Spencer Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.91 649.27 624.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.91 649.27 624.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.11 1.84 1.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 465.35 550.35 478.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.31 -35.87 12.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.84 53.05 46.11
Depreciation 34.02 33.38 33.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.68 78.29 71.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.40 -31.77 -19.69
Other Income 3.13 5.09 18.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.27 -26.68 -1.16
Interest 29.58 27.20 25.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.85 -53.88 -26.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -61.85 -53.88 -26.89
Tax -0.10 -0.10 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -61.75 -53.78 -26.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -61.75 -53.78 -26.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -61.75 -53.78 -26.77
Equity Share Capital 45.07 45.07 45.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.85 -5.97 -2.97
Diluted EPS -6.86 -5.98 -2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.85 -5.97 -2.97
Diluted EPS -6.86 -5.98 -2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited