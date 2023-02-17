Spencer Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, up 2.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 624.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.75 crore in December 2022 down 130.65% from Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2021.