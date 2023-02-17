English
    Spencer Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, up 2.38% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 624.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.75 crore in December 2022 down 130.65% from Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2021.

    Spencer Retail shares closed at 64.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.

    Spencer Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations638.91649.27624.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations638.91649.27624.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.111.841.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods465.35550.35478.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.31-35.8712.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.8453.0546.11
    Depreciation34.0233.3833.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.6878.2971.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.40-31.77-19.69
    Other Income3.135.0918.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.27-26.68-1.16
    Interest29.5827.2025.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.85-53.88-26.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.85-53.88-26.89
    Tax-0.10-0.10-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-61.75-53.78-26.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-61.75-53.78-26.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-61.75-53.78-26.77
    Equity Share Capital45.0745.0745.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.85-5.97-2.97
    Diluted EPS-6.86-5.98-2.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.85-5.97-2.97
    Diluted EPS-6.86-5.98-2.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

