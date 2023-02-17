Spencer Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, up 2.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 624.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.75 crore in December 2022 down 130.65% from Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2021.
Spencer Retail shares closed at 64.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|638.91
|649.27
|624.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|638.91
|649.27
|624.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.11
|1.84
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|465.35
|550.35
|478.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.31
|-35.87
|12.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.84
|53.05
|46.11
|Depreciation
|34.02
|33.38
|33.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.68
|78.29
|71.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.40
|-31.77
|-19.69
|Other Income
|3.13
|5.09
|18.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.27
|-26.68
|-1.16
|Interest
|29.58
|27.20
|25.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.85
|-53.88
|-26.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.85
|-53.88
|-26.89
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.75
|-53.78
|-26.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.75
|-53.78
|-26.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.75
|-53.78
|-26.77
|Equity Share Capital
|45.07
|45.07
|45.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.85
|-5.97
|-2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-6.86
|-5.98
|-2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.85
|-5.97
|-2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-6.86
|-5.98
|-2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
