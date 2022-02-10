Spencer Retail Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 624.07 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.07 crore in December 2021 down 7.13% from Rs. 671.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2021 up 9.67% from Rs. 29.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in December 2021 up 12.64% from Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2020.

Spencer Retail shares closed at 98.00 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.39% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.