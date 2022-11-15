 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPEL Semiconduc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 308.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in September 2022 up 308.73% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2022 up 267.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 up 1485.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021. SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 55.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 129.46% over the last 12 months.
SPEL Semiconductor
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.5910.352.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.5910.352.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.593.260.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.700.66-0.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.931.961.73
Depreciation0.981.241.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.902.101.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.491.13-2.05
Other Income0.270.310.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.761.44-1.42
Interest0.200.210.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.561.23-1.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.561.23-1.65
Tax-0.35-0.420.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.911.65-1.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.911.65-1.73
Equity Share Capital46.1346.1346.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.630.36-0.38
Diluted EPS--0.36-0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.630.36-0.38
Diluted EPS--0.36-0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am