SPEL Semiconduc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 308.73% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.59 10.35 2.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.59 10.35 2.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.59 3.26 0.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 0.66 -0.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.93 1.96 1.73 Depreciation 0.98 1.24 1.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.90 2.10 1.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.49 1.13 -2.05 Other Income 0.27 0.31 0.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.76 1.44 -1.42 Interest 0.20 0.21 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 1.23 -1.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.56 1.23 -1.65 Tax -0.35 -0.42 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.91 1.65 -1.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.91 1.65 -1.73 Equity Share Capital 46.13 46.13 46.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.36 -0.38 Diluted EPS -- 0.36 -0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.36 -0.38 Diluted EPS -- 0.36 -0.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited