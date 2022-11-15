SPEL Semiconduc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 308.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in September 2022 up 308.73% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2022 up 267.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 up 1485.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.