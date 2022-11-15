SPEL Semiconduc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 308.73% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in September 2022 up 308.73% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2022 up 267.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2022 up 1485.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.
|SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 55.30 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 129.46% over the last 12 months.
|SPEL Semiconductor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.59
|10.35
|2.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.59
|10.35
|2.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.59
|3.26
|0.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|0.66
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.96
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.98
|1.24
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.90
|2.10
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.49
|1.13
|-2.05
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.31
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.76
|1.44
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.20
|0.21
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.56
|1.23
|-1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.56
|1.23
|-1.65
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.42
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.91
|1.65
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.91
|1.65
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|46.13
|46.13
|46.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.36
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.36
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.36
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.36
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited