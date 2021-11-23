SPEL Semiconduc Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, down 44.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in September 2021 down 44.76% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021 down 289.34% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021 down 139.71% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2020.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 21.55 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)