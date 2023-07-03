English
    SPEL Semiconduc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, down 52.66% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 169.21% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2023 up 252.28% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

    SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

    SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 56.59 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 33.62% over the last 12 months.

    SPEL Semiconductor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.142.228.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.142.228.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.940.762.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.430.040.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.741.862.00
    Depreciation0.740.991.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.441.342.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.72-2.770.71
    Other Income6.020.360.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.75-2.411.17
    Interest1.041.110.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.70-3.520.96
    Exceptional Items-3.39-5.52-5.67
    P/L Before Tax3.31-9.04-4.71
    Tax-0.46-0.190.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.77-8.85-5.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.77-8.85-5.45
    Equity Share Capital46.1346.1346.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-1.92-1.18
    Diluted EPS0.82-1.92-1.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-1.92-1.18
    Diluted EPS0.82-1.92-1.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:00 am