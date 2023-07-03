SPEL Semiconduc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, down 52.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in March 2023 down 52.66% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 169.21% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2023 up 252.28% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 56.59 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 33.62% over the last 12 months.