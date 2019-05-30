SPEL Semiconduc Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in March 2019 up 17.37% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2019 up 45.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2018.
SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 6.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|SPEL Semiconductor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.94
|8.79
|5.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.94
|8.79
|5.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.46
|2.97
|3.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.76
|-0.10
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|0.90
|1.04
|0.95
|Employees Cost
|2.88
|3.10
|3.42
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.36
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.29
|1.59
|4.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.60
|-1.18
|-7.86
|Other Income
|0.53
|1.38
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.07
|0.20
|-6.60
|Interest
|0.78
|0.64
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-0.45
|-7.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.85
|-0.45
|-5.86
|Tax
|0.55
|-0.50
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.40
|0.06
|-5.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.40
|0.06
|-5.51
|Equity Share Capital
|46.13
|46.13
|46.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.01
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.01
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.01
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.01
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited