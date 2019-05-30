SPEL Semiconduc Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in March 2019 up 17.37% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2019 up 2.02% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2019 up 45.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2018.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 6.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.59% over the last 12 months.