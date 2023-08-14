SPEL Semiconduc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, down 50.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 50.4% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2023 down 344.55% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 88.43% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 60.47 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and -1.59% over the last 12 months.