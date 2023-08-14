English
    SPEL Semiconduc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, down 50.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 50.4% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2023 down 344.55% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 88.43% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 60.47 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.13% returns over the last 6 months and -1.59% over the last 12 months.

    SPEL Semiconductor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.134.1410.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.134.1410.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.16-0.943.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.430.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.471.741.96
    Depreciation0.710.741.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.630.442.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.831.721.13
    Other Income0.436.020.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.407.751.44
    Interest0.671.040.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.076.701.23
    Exceptional Items-2.98-3.39--
    P/L Before Tax-4.053.311.23
    Tax-0.02-0.46-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.043.771.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.043.771.65
    Equity Share Capital46.1346.1346.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.880.820.36
    Diluted EPS-0.880.820.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.880.820.36
    Diluted EPS-0.880.820.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

