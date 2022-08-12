SPEL Semiconduc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 1109.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in June 2022 up 1109.44% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022 up 145.58% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022 up 215.52% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2021.

SPEL Semiconduc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 61.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and 205.72% over the last 12 months.