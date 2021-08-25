SPEL Semiconduc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 78.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2021 down 78.42% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021 down 215.5% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2021 down 762.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 18.25 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 103.91% over the last 12 months.