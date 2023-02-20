 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPEL Semiconduc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 30.96% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2022 down 757.71% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 846.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021. SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 41.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.76% over the last 12 months.
SPEL Semiconductor
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.2211.593.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.2211.593.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.763.590.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.70-0.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.861.931.73
Depreciation0.990.981.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.341.901.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.772.49-1.60
Other Income0.360.270.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.412.76-1.40
Interest1.110.200.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.522.56-1.61
Exceptional Items-5.52----
P/L Before Tax-9.042.56-1.61
Tax-0.19-0.35-0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.852.91-1.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.852.91-1.03
Equity Share Capital46.1346.1346.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.920.63-0.22
Diluted EPS-1.92---0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.920.63-0.22
Diluted EPS-1.92---0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

