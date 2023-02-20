SPEL Semiconduc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.22 11.59 3.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.22 11.59 3.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.76 3.59 0.87 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.70 -0.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.86 1.93 1.73 Depreciation 0.99 0.98 1.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.34 1.90 1.80 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 2.49 -1.60 Other Income 0.36 0.27 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.41 2.76 -1.40 Interest 1.11 0.20 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.52 2.56 -1.61 Exceptional Items -5.52 -- -- P/L Before Tax -9.04 2.56 -1.61 Tax -0.19 -0.35 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.85 2.91 -1.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.85 2.91 -1.03 Equity Share Capital 46.13 46.13 46.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.92 0.63 -0.22 Diluted EPS -1.92 -- -0.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.92 0.63 -0.22 Diluted EPS -1.92 -- -0.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited