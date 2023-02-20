English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SPEL Semiconduc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 30.96% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2022 down 757.71% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 846.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 41.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.76% over the last 12 months.
    SPEL Semiconductor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.2211.593.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.2211.593.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.763.590.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.70-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.861.931.73
    Depreciation0.990.981.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.341.901.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.772.49-1.60
    Other Income0.360.270.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.412.76-1.40
    Interest1.110.200.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.522.56-1.61
    Exceptional Items-5.52----
    P/L Before Tax-9.042.56-1.61
    Tax-0.19-0.35-0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.852.91-1.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.852.91-1.03
    Equity Share Capital46.1346.1346.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.920.63-0.22
    Diluted EPS-1.92---0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.920.63-0.22
    Diluted EPS-1.92---0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SPEL Semiconduc #SPEL Semiconductor
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm