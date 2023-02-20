SPEL Semiconduc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 30.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPEL Semiconductor are:Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 30.96% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2022 down 757.71% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 846.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
|SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 41.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.76% over the last 12 months.
|SPEL Semiconductor
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.22
|11.59
|3.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.22
|11.59
|3.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|3.59
|0.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.70
|-0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.93
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.98
|1.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|1.90
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.77
|2.49
|-1.60
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.27
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|2.76
|-1.40
|Interest
|1.11
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.52
|2.56
|-1.61
|Exceptional Items
|-5.52
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.04
|2.56
|-1.61
|Tax
|-0.19
|-0.35
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.85
|2.91
|-1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.85
|2.91
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|46.13
|46.13
|46.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.63
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|--
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.63
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|--
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited