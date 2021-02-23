SPEL Semiconduc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, down 51.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in December 2020 down 51.85% from Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 289.28% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 90.33% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019.

SPEL Semiconduc shares closed at 18.15 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.79% returns over the last 6 months and 299.78% over the last 12 months.