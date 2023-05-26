Specular Market Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore, up 158.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Specular Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore in March 2023 up 158.6% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 68.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Specular Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2022.
|Specular Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.97
|25.09
|16.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.97
|25.09
|16.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.98
|22.40
|30.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|2.21
|-13.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.23
|-1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.18
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.75
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.93
|0.63
|Interest
|0.48
|0.19
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.75
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.75
|0.25
|Tax
|0.09
|0.16
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.59
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.59
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|5.94
|5.94
|0.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.99
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.99
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.99
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.99
|3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited