Specular Market Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore, up 158.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore in March 2023 up 158.6% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 68.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Specular Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2022.