Specular Market Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 17931.11% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Specular Marketing are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in March 2022 up 17931.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 298.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 785.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
Specular Market EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.
|Specular Marketing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.23
|23.55
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.23
|23.55
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.74
|21.39
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.53
|-0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.04
|0.00
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.04
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-1.54
|1.96
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.15
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.27
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.42
|0.07
|Interest
|0.38
|0.24
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.17
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.17
|0.07
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|0.17
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|0.17
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.85
|0.85
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.41
|2.06
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|3.41
|2.60
|2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.41
|2.06
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|3.41
|2.60
|2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited