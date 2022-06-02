Specular Market Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 17931.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in March 2022 up 17931.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 298.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 785.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Specular Market EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.