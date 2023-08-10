Specular Market Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.43 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.43 crore in June 2023 down 11.92% from Rs. 31.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 155% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Specular Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2022.