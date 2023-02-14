 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Specular Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore, up 6.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Specular Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.09 crore in December 2022 up 6.54% from Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 236.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Specular Marketing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.09 17.89 23.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.09 17.89 23.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.40 19.47 21.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.21 0.15 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 -1.25 1.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.57 0.15
Other Income 0.75 0.72 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 0.15 0.42
Interest 0.19 0.30 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 -0.14 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.75 -0.14 0.17
Tax 0.16 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 -0.14 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 -0.14 0.17
Equity Share Capital 0.85 0.85 0.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 -0.70 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.99 -0.70 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 -0.70 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.99 -0.70 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited